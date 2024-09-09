Challenges of modern life under discussion in Banbury public event with religious leaders
The Banbury Interfaith Network holds the community event, called Peace: a shared approach?, on Monday, September 23 at Banbury Town Hall.
The group will host a gathering of eminent speakers from several religious communities to explore some of the challenges facing humanity. Visitors from Muslim, Buddhist and Sikh and Judaeo- Christian communities will speak for five minutes each on the theme of peace.
The event will be chaired by Jim Smith, humanist representative from Banbury, said: “Everyone, from any faith or none, is welcome to this important event for our Banbury community.
"This event is an opportunity to hear from various faith groups and understand the common ground between them.”
The event starts at 7pm. For more information contact [email protected] and the group can be found on social media at www.facebook.com/groups/676657610679062
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.