Chair of Cherwell District Council celebrates International Women's Day
The day also marks a call to action for accelerating women's equality, and the theme this year is #BreakTheBias.
Today is International Women's Day, celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.
Councillor Hannah Banfield, chair of Cherwell District Council, said: “This International Women’s Day I would like to celebrate the difference that women and girls everywhere can make in their communities.
"By working together to acknowledge their achievements and challenge gender bias, I believe we can empower more young women to pursue their life goals.
"By working together to #BreakTheBias, future generations will have more women in local government and other leadership positions, influencing society for good."
For more information about International Women's see the following website: https://www.internationalwomensday.com/