Councillor Hannah Banfield, chair of Cherwell District Council, celebrates International Women's Day (photo from Cherwell District Council)

Today is International Women's Day, celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.

The day also marks a call to action for accelerating women's equality, and the theme this year is #BreakTheBias.

Councillor Hannah Banfield, chair of Cherwell District Council, said: “This International Women’s Day I would like to celebrate the difference that women and girls everywhere can make in their communities.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"By working together to acknowledge their achievements and challenge gender bias, I believe we can empower more young women to pursue their life goals.

"By working together to #BreakTheBias, future generations will have more women in local government and other leadership positions, influencing society for good."