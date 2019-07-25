Celebrity chef confirmed for Banbury Food Fair

Banbury Town council have announced the first two chefs who will appear at next months Food and Drink Fair.

Levi Roots, best known for his Reggae Reggae brand, will be joining the festival for his first visit to Banbury. Levi will be showcasing: Rice and Peas, Martinique Chicken Curry, Hot and Fruity Caribbean Coleslaw and Jerk Chicken, Levi Roots Style.

Banbury Food and Drink Fair is a popular event on the town council's calendar

Levi will be joined by Jane Devonshire. Jane was crowned MasterChef 2016 Champion in the twelfth series of the popular BBC One series. Jane has recently released her first book, Gluten Free, Hassle Free.

Jane will be showcasing: Maple syrup and bacon muffins with cream cheese and syrup topping and smoked trout scotch eggs with sweet pickled vegetables.

Also confirmed are Banbury Cookery School who specialise in cooking parties, classes, courses, lessons and demonstrations for children, teenagers and adults.

Owner Ilja Harvey studied and qualified in catering at the North Oxfordshire College before going on to work as a chef and then executive chef for two pub/restaurants.

Mayor John Colegrave said: “The Food Fair is one of Banbury’s most popular events and attracts thousands of people every year. It celebrates everything good about food and drink and is an opportunity for people to try something different.”

The food fair will run from 10.30am until 4.30pm on Sunday, August 18, though most stalls will be open for business before the official start time.

Many traders will have free samples so that shoppers can taste before they buy and al fresco dining will again be popular with many families.

Banbury’s Flower and Produce Show, which gives local amateur growers and producers the chance to shine, will once again run alongside the Food Fair.

Gardeners, cooks and preserve-makers can enter fruit, vegetables, flowers, jams and cakes into seven categories and 100 classes. Crafters, photographers and children will also have their own categories.

After the judges have finished their work, the entries will go on public display. Closing date for entry forms is Thursday, August 15.

For further information email Banbury Town Council at info@banbury.gov.uk orcall 01295 250340.

The Flower and Produce Show marquee is free to enter and the event will again be sponsored by former Banbury mayor and businesswoman Rosemarie Higham Stevens.