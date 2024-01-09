News you can trust since 1838
Celebrate the history of Morris dancing with talk in village near Banbury

People are invited to learn about the history of Morris dancing in Oxfordshire and Warwickshire, with a fascinating talk being held near Banbury this month.
By Jack Ingham
Published 9th Jan 2024, 10:01 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2024, 10:01 GMT
The history of Morris dancing evening will be led by Morris dancing historians and dancers Stephen and Verna Wass.

The evening will start by discussing early documented performances from the late Middle Ages and trace the development of the tradition from courtly entertainment to rural pursuit.

Talks about the tradition's modern history and accounts of the origins and revival of the Adderbury Morris dancing tradition with music and costumes will follow.

People have been invited to learn about Banbury's rich history of Morris dancing at a talk held later this month.People have been invited to learn about Banbury's rich history of Morris dancing at a talk held later this month.
Stephen Wass said: “Archaeologist Dr Stephen Wass takes on the history of the local tradition of Morris dancing. As well as busting a few myths about the Morris, he brings the story right up to date and illustrates their customs with examples of costumes, props, and instruments."

Held at the Warmington Village Hall on Thursday January 18 at 7.30pm. Admission is £2 for non Warmington Heritage Group members.

For more information visit, http://www.warmingtonheritage.com/

