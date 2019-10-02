CCTV released in Blenheim loo case

Thames Valley Police is releasing CCTV images of a vehicle that is believed to have been involved in a burglary incident which occurred in Blenheim Palace.

Overnight on Saturday, September 14, offenders broke into the palace and stole a high value golden toilet. It is believed they left the scene at 4.50am.

Police have released this CCTV image

It is believed that at least two vehicles were used during the offence. No one was injured during the incident.

Officers are now releasing CCTV images in an appeal for information.

Investigating officer, Detective Inspector Steven Jones, said: "We are releasing CCTV images of this vehicle, which we believe was used during the burglary.

"The vehicle, a navy blue Volkswagen Golf R, remains outstanding, and I am appealing to anyone who recognises it, or may have seen it in or around Woodstock near the time of the incident. It is believed that it was displaying cloned plates.

"I would like to appeal to anyone who was in Woodstock at the time of the burglary that may recognise this vehicle to get in touch with police.

"Also, I would appeal to motorists with dash-cam footage in the area to review it and check if their camera has captured anything significant, or this vehicle itself.

"The stolen artwork has not been recovered, but officers are working to retrieve it. Anyone who has any information regarding its whereabouts is asked to get in touch with police.

"We have been made aware that a substantial reward being offered by the insurers for the safe return of the property subject to specific conditions.

"You can leave information via our dedicated website for this investigation, mipp.police.uk/operation/43H219A80-PO1, call 101, or visit a police station, quoting investigation number 43190284218."

So far a 66-year-old man from Evesham was arrested on suspicion of burglary, and is on police bail until 9 October and a 35-year-old man from Cheltenham was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to burgle and has been released under investigation.