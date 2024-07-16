CCTV image released of men after alcohol stolen from supermarket in Brackley

By Jack Ingham
Published 16th Jul 2024, 13:38 BST
Northamptonshire Police have released an image of three men they wish to speak to after alcohol was stolen from a supermarket in Brackley.

The theft took place at around 5.45pm on Friday, May 31.

Police wish to speak to the men photographed because they believe they can help them with their enquiries.

If you recognise the men in the CCTV images, call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

When passing on any information, quote the incident number 24000319934 so it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.

