CCTV image released of men after alcohol stolen from supermarket in Brackley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Northamptonshire Police have released an image of three men they wish to speak to after alcohol was stolen from a supermarket in Brackley.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The theft took place at around 5.45pm on Friday, May 31.

Police wish to speak to the men photographed because they believe they can help them with their enquiries.

If you recognise the men in the CCTV images, call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

When passing on any information, quote the incident number 24000319934 so it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.