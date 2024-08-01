CCTV image released following voyeurism incident in village near Banbury

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The police have released an image of a man they wish to speak to after someone near Banbury was reportedly filmed through their bedroom window in the middle of the night.

Police believe the man in the photo may have vital information about the incident that happened around 3.40am on Friday (July 26) in Upper Heyford.

During the incident, the offender stood outside the victim's flat, recording them on a phone through their bedroom window.

Investigating officer Police Staff Investigator Francesca Voicu said: “This is currently being treated as a voyeurism incident.

Police believe the man in the photograph may have information about a voyeurism incident that took place in Upper Heyford.

“If anyone has information we would ask them to provide through our online pages quoting reference 43240356329, or by calling 101 quoting the same reference.

“If you do not wish to speak to the police you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

To report a crime to Thames Valley Police online, visit their website at: https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/