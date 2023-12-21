CCTV camera to be repaired on Banbury estate in bid to tackle anti-social behaviour

The CCTV camera on a Banbury estate will be restored to working order as part of a crackdown on an anti-social hotspot..

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The camera situated at the junction between Bretch Hill and Edmunds Road will be repaired after Christmas after lobbying by two Ruscote Ward councillors.

Cherwell councillors Mark Cherry and Amanda Watkins worked with the district council and the police to restore the electrical cable and change the camera.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Mark Cherry said: “This has taken a lot of work by council officers and contractors to get to this point, but it will result in a safer community, and we strongly feel it will be well received by the Bretch Hill Estate community.”