CCTV camera to be repaired on Banbury estate in bid to tackle anti-social behaviour
The camera situated at the junction between Bretch Hill and Edmunds Road will be repaired after Christmas after lobbying by two Ruscote Ward councillors.
Cherwell councillors Mark Cherry and Amanda Watkins worked with the district council and the police to restore the electrical cable and change the camera.
Cllr Mark Cherry said: “This has taken a lot of work by council officers and contractors to get to this point, but it will result in a safer community, and we strongly feel it will be well received by the Bretch Hill Estate community.”
The councillor has also contacted Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Barber to ensure that the newly repaired camera will be linked directly to the Banbury Police Station.