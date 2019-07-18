Ccommunity bus serving Chippy receives cash boost

McCarthy and Stone, the housebuilder behind the Watson Place Retirement Living Plus development in Chipping Norton, has renewed its sponsorship of the Villager Community Bus with a £1,500 donation

.

The Villager Community Bus

The Villager Community Bus is an established scheduled service operating in parts of Gloucestershire, Oxfordshire and Warwickshire. The main routes through the smaller villages and towns, including Chipping Norton, serve the communities for which other means of transport are either difficult or non-existent.

Keith Gowing, chairman of the Villager Community Bus, said: “The bus service has been running since 1982 and provides transport services to small, often isolated Cotswolds villages which have no other transport facilities.

"As a charity we rely on donations and sponsorship to help cover the costs of the services, and the continued support from McCarthy and Stone will help pay for the running costs of one bus for the year.”

Martin Edwards, regional managing director at McCarthy and Stone West Midlands, said: “We are delighted to continue to support the Villager Community Bus for a second consecutive year, not least because it provides a brilliant service that a lot of our homeowners take advantage of.

"As a company we appreciate that our responsibilities go further than developing quality retirement properties - we also seek to create a positive legacy and make a difference in the communities in which we build.”

McCarthy and Stone’s Retirement Living Plus developments offer the over 70s the opportunity to live independently while having access to tailored domestic and personal assistance packages – and with an on-site restaurant providing freshly prepared meals for those who do not wish to cook in their own apartments.

