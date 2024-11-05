Castle Quay shop unit, Banbury may be converted for maths and English education use

A Castle Quay shop unit, Banbury will be converted for maths and English education use if councillors rubber stamp a recommendation on Thursday.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unit 60, Castle Quay was originally used by Thorntons Chocolates but has been empty since October 2022. Now an organisation called Kumon has applied for change of use consent from retail to education use.

The organisation wants to use the unit as a centre for Maths and English teaching for children from as young as two-years-old up to teenage. It is currently operating out of a church hall in the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report to the Cherwell District Council planning committee says the focus is on key study skills such as independent learning, time management plus building character and resilience.

Castle Quay, where a shop unit is to be used for maths and English classes

The proposal would require the use of the ground floor area only, would serve between 40-50 students per day and would employ between six and eight staff.

Banbury Civic Society has asked for more clarity on what is meant by ‘education support’ and has recorded its concerns over loss of the unit to make way for non-commercial use.

An officer report recommends that councillors approve the request for planning consent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a letter to the council in May, Kumon says it is the UK’s largest supplementary education provider, offering individualised maths and English programmes to help ‘any child of any ability to progress and reach their potential’.

It said the church hall was no longer suitable and it needs to be more visible, with Castle Quay being a perfect location.

“We have over 150 students at present coming into our centre two or three times a week for either 45 or 90 minute slots. So, by having this amount of footfall entering Castle Quay Shopping Centre from our students and parents, this would be a huge benefit to all, as the parents will use the centre for shopping, or a coffee in the cafes or just for a browse around,” it said.

“We will be able to offer events such as events for the centre such as maths competition days. We also offer free trials throughout the year which we advertise national as well as locally.”