Castle Quay's Imagination Station to inspire children

Castle Quay has announced the launch of its Imagination Station; a workshop space within the centre that will be a free resource Banbury residents.

The Imagination Station, located in the unit opposite Muffin Break, will host a vast array of free workshops throughout the year beginning this week.

On August 8, 9, 14 and 15 there will be dye-sub printing classes in the Imagination Station between 10am and 12pm and 1pm to 3pm

Children will be able to create their very own unique cushion and between 1pm and 3pm they will be able to make their own designed bags.

These sessions will be available to five to 12 year olds and will run on a first come first served basis.

In addition, on Saturday, August 31, between 11am and 1pm, a dance teacher from The Mill will be holding a free dance workshop in the Imagination Station for children aged between six and 15 and will also run on a first come first served basis.

Rebecca Deeley office manager at Castle Quay said: “Our free craft workshops will inspire the little ones to explore their creative side and offer parents and guardians a little respite from keeping them occupied during the summer break.

"We envisage these events being very popular, so we recommend you come early to avoid disappointment. We can’t wait to see the creative results of these workshops.”

For more information visit the shopping centre's website.