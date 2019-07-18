Castle Quay’s Community Award winners are?

After receiving nearly 2,000 votes, the winners of Banbury's Castle Quay Community Awards have been revealed.

The shopping centre recently shortlisted the top three nominations in each category, leaving the deciding vote up to the general public.

Jason Kattenhorn's year of recognition continues

The community project, which is sponsored by the Banbury Guardian, aims to help recognise both people and businesses within the Banbury community who go the extra mile.

The winners of Castle Quay’s Community Awards are:

• Best Customer Service at Castle Quay: Pandora

Pandora were originally nominated for their very helpful staff members, who take the time to help shoppers find exactly what they’re looking for.

• Favourite shop at Castle Quay: Marks & Spencer

Shoppers originally nominated Marks & Spencer as their favourite shop, citing how easy it is to find what they’re looking for plus the convenience of having beauty, food and clothing under one roof.

• Manager of the Year: Ryan Wheeler (Gap Outlet)

Ryan was nominated for Castle Quay’s ‘Manager of the Year’ after being described as ‘Friendly, attentive and all-round hard worker.”

• Most inviting shop window: Magical Story

Magical Story was nominated as Castle Quay’s most inviting shop window. The store sells a range of unique home and giftware.

• Fundraiser of the Year: Charlotte Sullivan

Charlotte was nominated following her fundraising efforts for the Lily foundation #TeamGrace after losing her niece. Her events aim to bring families and friends together to help find a cure/treatment for Mitochondrial disease

• Teacher of the Year: Karen Moriarty, Hardwick Nursery

Karen has been described as a wonderful lady, who has gone above and beyond in the classroom. Karen has helped an autistic child to learn sign language and the biggest achievement of learning to talk.

• Volunteer of the Year: Jason Kattenhorn

Congratulations to Jason Kattenhorn for winning Volunteer of the Year award. Jason who is the vice-chair of Banbury Pride, has given so much time and support to the group. Jason has been described as a great addition to the group.

Congratulations to each of Castle Quay’s Community Award winners. Each winner will receive £100 to spend at Castle Quay as part of the community project.

Rebecca Deeley, office manager at Castle Quay Shopping Centre, said: “We’d like to thank everyone for their kind nominations, and we’ve been overwhelmed to receive nearly 2,000 votes.

"Congratulations to every single one of our winners, who truly are the unsung heroes from our community.

"It’s great to be able to show our appreciation for the fantastic work they carry out and we hope each winner enjoys spending £100 here at Castle Quay.”