Castle Quay celebrates 21 years of canalside shopping business with offers, promotions and competitions
The Castle Quay shopping mall celebrates its 21st anniversary this week with a number of offers, promotions and competitions.
Tuesday, 26th October 2021, 12:22 pm
The shopping centre turned 21 on Monday (October 25) and the occasion was marked with music from a trio which played a presentation of 'noughties' music to get everyone in the party spirit.
There is also a spectacular balloon installation in the mall, alongside which shoppers and families are invited to take selfies.
Spokesman Sarah Gregory said plans for the occasion included 21 days of offers, promotions and competitions to mark the 21 years the shopping centre has been a focus of retail business in Banbury' s town centre.