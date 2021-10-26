Castle Quay celebrates 21 years of canalside shopping business with offers, promotions and competitions

Key to the door - Castle Quay celebrates 21 years of retail business in Banbury

The shopping centre turned 21 on Monday (October 25) and the occasion was marked with music from a trio which played a presentation of 'noughties' music to get everyone in the party spirit.

There is also a spectacular balloon installation in the mall, alongside which shoppers and families are invited to take selfies.

Spokesman Sarah Gregory said plans for the occasion included 21 days of offers, promotions and competitions to mark the 21 years the shopping centre has been a focus of retail business in Banbury' s town centre.

Shoppers enjoy sounds of the noughties courtesy of Castle Quay's trio

Castle Quay staff are pictured alongside the balloon installation to celebrate 21 years in Banbury