Carrdus School welcome Santa's reindeer

Carrdus School

The school's annual festive fair will take place in the school's Overthorpe Hall on Saturday, November 23, raising funds for ROSY and Katharine House Hospice.

Shoppers can browse over 50 vendors showcasing a wide array of local artisans’ produce.

The breadth of products and gifts available have been selected to help shoppers deal with the bulk of their Christmas present buying in one day.

Stallholders include: Boral Lucas Champagne, The Oxfordshire Gin Company, Caprice Decadent, InkyJinks, Two Willows, Dilly-Dally Jewellery, Ashliv Candles, Buttons and Clay, Ogglio Olive Oil, Purston Lamb, Wovenology, Pink Avocet, Wildfox Home, MyAdventureKit, Olivia Fairbanks Designs, Fat Man Chilli, HillyJo and many more.

Other fair highlights include real reindeer ‘Dasher’ and ‘Comet’, who proved such a phenomenal hit with fairgoers in their flying visit in 2018, that this year they will be there for the duration of the whole Fair.

In addition Father Christmas will be busy enchanting children in his magical Grotto where he will be ably assisted by his elves, AKA Year 6 students, whose transformation into impish elves is an eagerly awaited Carrdus School rite of passage.

The Fair will also feature games, arts and craft activities, two performances of Christmas songs and carols by the Carrdus School Choirs, tombolas for all ages, Elfie Selfie Stations and much more.

There will also be author signings with two local children’s authors; Gillian Badger and Mike Barratt.

Food and drink will be on hand from Mrs Claus’s Café, Lapland Libations (the Licensed Bar) and Really Awesome Coffee.