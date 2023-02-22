Care home residents near Banbury read bedtime stories to children as part of storytelling week

News you can trust since 1838
Care home residents from Adderbury have been reading well-known bedtime stories to local primary school children as part of a nationwide initiative to celebrate National Storytelling Week.

By Jack Ingham
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 22nd Feb 2023, 5:24pm
Care home residents from Seccombe Court in Adderbury have been reading well-known bedtime stories to local primary school children at Christopher Rawlins Primary School, as part of a nationwide initiative to celebrate National Storytelling Week.
Seccombe Court residents and a member of the local theatre group, the Banbury Cross Players, have been retelling the classic story ‘We’re Going on a Bear Hunt’ to pupils at Christopher Rawlins Primary School in the home’s lounge, which was decorated specially for the occasion with teddy bears, cushions, and blankets.

Sylvia, aged 94, said: "I really enjoyed the re-telling of ‘Going on a Bear Hunt’. The pupils were fantastic. I know the story well, as I used to read it to local schoolchildren. It was fantastic to see such a great story still being read and enjoyed by school children."

The idea was part of a nationwide initiative, which saw residents of Care UK homes connect with the primary school children and ensures children who do not have a grandparent do not miss out on a magical tale before bedtime.

Wojciech Kuczkowski, general manager at Seccombe Court, said: "We always enjoy opening our doors to the local community, so it was fantastic to be joined by Christopher Rawlins pupils.

"Intergenerational activities are incredibly enriching for all ages and provide a fantastic opportunity for residents and children to interact with one another. The youngsters were able to soak up a wonderful story and the residents benefited from gaining a different perspective from the children on a well-known story. It’s fantastic to host a session such as this to allow the two generations to spend time with one another.”

