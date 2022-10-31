Residents and carers of Chacombe park travelled to Birmingham to take in a Ballet performance.

Staff and residents from Barchester’s Chacombe Park care home in the village of Chacombe enjoyed an afternoon matinee watching a performance of Coppelia at Birmingham’s Hippodrome theatre.

The residents took in some of the sights of England’s second city before enjoying a meal and watching the ballet performance in the evening.

Jude Shibu, the general manager at Chacombe Park, said: “We absolutely love being able to take our residents out and about to visit the theatre it makes us so happy to be able to access venues like this. It has been a fantastic day and we’ve all thoroughly enjoyed ourselves.”