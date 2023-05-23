News you can trust since 1838
Care home residents near Banbury delighted to have their dream of riding a train again come true

Residents of a care home near Banbury were delighted to have their dreams of riding a train again come true.
By Jack Ingham
Published 23rd May 2023, 17:06 BST
Updated 23rd May 2023, 17:06 BST

Five residents of the Seccombe Court care home in Adderbury were treated to a trip through the Gloucestershire countryside in a steam train after they had wished to ride on one as part of the home’s ‘Wishing Tree’ initiative.

Eric Sewell, Cyril Allan, Carl Wright, Derek Bamborough and Alan Nicholls had all enjoyed train rides through the countryside in their younger years and put their wishes to do this once again on the wishing tree.

Staff organised for the group to take the Gloucestershire Warwickshire Railway from Toddington Station to Cheltenham Racecourse, which resident Carl Wright especially loved as he used to own horses and race them at the course for many years.

The residents were delighted to relive memories of the train ride through the scenic countryside.
The residents were delighted to relive memories of the train ride through the scenic countryside.

Seccombe Court resident Derek Bamborough said: "As a child in Newcastle, I used to go on holidays with my parents on trains. I also used to collect train numbers at the station with my friends, so it was great to be on a steam train again."

The care home residents enjoyed a freshly made picnic on the train while they enjoyed the views of the beautiful Gloucestershire countryside.

Wojciech Kuczkowski, general manager at Seccombe Court, said: "We had a fantastic time on our train journey from Toddington to Cheltenham.

"Everyone at the home knows how much Eric, Cyril, Carl, Derek, and Alan love steam trains, which is why we knew surprising them with a train journey would make their day.

The residents enjoyed a freshly made picnic on the train while they enjoyed the views of the countryside.
The residents enjoyed a freshly made picnic on the train while they enjoyed the views of the countryside.

"It was a wonderful day, and the smiles on the gentlemen’s faces warmed our hearts. We can’t wait for the next trip!"

