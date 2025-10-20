Residents at Glebefields care home at Drayton enjoyed Diwali celebrations to mark the Festival of Lights.

Diwali is the start of the Hindu festival and residents lit ‘diyas’ – small oil lamps which are lit to signify the triumph of good over evil. Diwali honours Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and the lamps help Lakshmi find her way into people’s homes.

The residents also helped making colourful, traditional rangoli. A Diwali rangoli is a vibrant, decorative art form made by creating intricate patterns on the floor, typically at the entrance of a home, using colourful materials like coloured rice, sand or flower petals. These welcome Lakshmi.

Head chef Bose Jose prepared traditional Indian dishes including a range of spicy samosas, crispy bhajis and papadums with chutneys followed by traditional Indian sweets such as laddoo and barfi for the residents to enjoy.

Activities Assistant, Ashitha, shared the story and myth behind the celebrations with the residents and their families, enriching everyone’s understanding of the occasion.

Fiona, a resident at the home said: “I love all of the different cultural events we celebrate here, there’s always something going on. I especially like the religious festivals from other cultures and sampling the wonderful food. It makes me feel like I am travelling abroad!”

Benazir Shakkir, General Manager at Glebefields Care Home, said: “To celebrate Diwali at the home was fantastic, the colourful glow of the lamps created a very wonderful atmosphere and our chef made the most delicious dishes – everyone had a fantastic time.”