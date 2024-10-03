Care home near Banbury raises money for Macmillan Cancer Support with coffee morning

Staff and residents at the Chacombe Park Care Home in Chacombe raised money for Macmillan Cancer Support by hosting a coffee morning and bake sale last week.

The morning proved a perfect chance for many of the residents to catch up over a slice of cake and raise money for a great cause.

In total, the cake and coffee morning on Friday, September 27 raised £97 for charity.

General manager at Chacombe Park Care Home, Jude Shibu, said: “Our Macmillan coffee morning has been a huge amount of fun; everyone at the home is always keen to support this fantastic charity.”

Some residents helped the home’s chef, Charlene, bake the cakes, biscuits and pastries for everyone to try.

Mrs Kathleen Cashman, a resident at the home, said: “MacMillan is such a fantastic charity and they do such amazing work in the community, we all love raising money for them, and the best bit is, we get to eat cake at the same time!”

