Care home near Banbury presents cheque to local gardening and social charity

The Chacombe Park Care Home near Banbury showed its support for a local gardening and social charity by presenting it with a cheque for £1,473.

The cheque was part of the Barchester Healthcare's Charitable Foundation, and will go towards funding subsidised lunches for the isolated members of the Ardley and Fewcott Gardening Club.

A small ceremony was organised, and chairperson of the club Denise Turner was welcomed to the Chacombe care home to receive the cheque.

Jude Shibu, of Chacombe Park Care Home, said: “We are always keen to show as much support as we can to local charities. It was wonderful to meet Denise when she came to Chacombe Park Care Home and we relish the opportunity to be able to help the Ardley and Fewcott Gardening Club who do such valuable work in the community.”

Denise Turner from the Ardley and Fewcott Gardening Club receiving the cheque from staff at the Chacombe Park care home.

The Ardley and Fewcott Gardening Club was established in 1984 to hold monthly meetings and activities with a focus on gardening and reducing isolation.

Currently, the charity has 87 members from around Banbury, Bicester, and the neighbouring villages and holds regular excursions, guest speakers, social events, and works towards an annual produce and flower show.

Many of the group’s members live alone, are older, or have complex medical needs and are isolated and vulnerable. The charity uses gardening to encourage healthy living and independence by supporting its members emotionally, physically, and mentally.

For more information on the Ardley and Fewcott Gardening Club, visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/598319790356913/