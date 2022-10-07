Care home near Banbury gets involved with wetland plant conservation project

Home Instead North Oxfordshire client Elaine with her ‘GroWet’ plant.

The Home Instead North Oxfordshire care home in Deddington has been running a ‘be active’ initiative to encourage people to be active mentally, physically and socially.

Part of the initiative is the ‘GroWet’ project run by the Freshwater Habitats Trust, where Home Instead North Oxfordshire has been working alongside Age Friendly Banbury to get older people in the community involved in restoring Oxfordshire’s freshwater and wetland habitats.

Home Instead North Oxfordshire owner Graham Holtom said: “The project has been so well received by our clients and they have loved helping with the conservation of the wetland wildlife habitat in Oxfordshire. It has been great to monitor the progress of the seedlings and connect with others in the community who are nurturing their own rare plant too!

“It’s a win, win for our clients. They are doing something really positive whilst making new friends and remaining active.”

Volunteers from across Oxfordshire who joined in with the project received a ‘GroWet’ pack including seedlings and all the information and materials needed to nurture a rare wetland plant. Participants were also invited to complete a plant diary to document the progress of their plant.

Lizzie Every of the Freshwater Habitats Trust said: “Their support will make a real difference to the beautiful but threatened wetland and freshwater habitats, which are special places that support a rich variety of species.”