Staff and residents celebrate at Glebefields care home

Parent company, Barchester Healthcare, who run Glebefields care home in the village of Drayton, started out in 1992 with just one care home, Moreton Hill, in Stonehouse, Gloucestershire. Fast forward 30 years and Barchester is now the second largest care home company in the UK with 250 care homes and private hospitals all over the country.

To celebrate, Glebefields threw open its doors on November 27 for a fantastic party. Residents and guests were entertained with live music from Bill Tustain and his amazing keyboards while enjoying an array of homemade afternoon tea delights including lashing of lemonade and slices of fresh cream cake for everyone!

Nisha Shaji General Manager at Glebefields care home, said: “We had a fabulous time celebrating our 30th anniversary with all of our residents, their friends and families and our brilliant staff, it was such a lovely day.”

Bill Tustain provided the entertainment

"It was great to have so many people from the local community come and join us to help us celebrate 30 years of Barchester.”