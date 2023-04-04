News you can trust since 1838
Care home for 128 beds set for approval on housing estate in Banbury in spite of objections

A 128-bed care home is set to be built at the centre of Longford Park estate, Banbury where 58 homes had been planned.

By Roseanne Edwards
Published 4th Apr 2023, 11:35 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 11:35 BST

A plan for a ‘H-plan’ layout off Longford Park Road, featuring a building predominantly two-storeys high but with a central portion three-storeys high, will go to the Cherwell District Council planning committee on Thursday.

Details of the proposal describe the northern and southern two-storey wings and the central three-storey section as being built in red brick with grey concrete roof tiles and a north-south cross axis constructed in red brick at ground floor and cream render at first floor with grey roof slates. Each building section would have modern, white, large pane, double-glazed windows and doors.

Some residents of neighbouring streets lodged objections to the development on the grounds that the new building would overlook their homes and reduce light significantly to their properties. They believe it would devalue their homes and increase traffic congestion, causing a safety risk.

A map of the site of the proposed care home at Longford Park, BanburyA map of the site of the proposed care home at Longford Park, Banbury
They also fear noise and dust during the construction period and believe the brick finish would not match surrounding properties.

The objectors said the development would have a harmful impact on local wildlife, particularly birds and foxes.

Another resident close to the site said building should not begin until all estate road top-surfacing has been completed, along with the country park and other facilities that have been promised to the community.

Cherwell Swifts Conservation asked for 12 swift boxes to be provided for Bodicote’s growing swift population, as a condition of planning approval.

The site of a proposed care home off Longford Park Road, BanburyThe site of a proposed care home off Longford Park Road, Banbury
Oxfordshire County Council objected to the scheme, asking for 10 EV charging bays instead of four, 64 bicycle parking spaces and some specific developer payments. The developer has agreed to meet the payments, to provide five EV points and ten cycle spaces.

Thames Water originally objected on the basis of insufficient water supply but has changed its position on this.

Regional health chiefs have asked for a financial contribution for pressurised health services in the town. It is understood the care home would accommodate people transferring from other facilities in Banbury.

It is recommended the plan be delegated to the Assistant Planning Director to grant consent subject to a number of assessments and conditions.

