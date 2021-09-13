Thames Valley Police officers with the Roads Policing Unit responded to a single-vehicle collision on the M40 between junction 11 at Banbury and junction 10 at Cherwell Services around 2.20am yesterday (Sunday September 12).

The TVP Roads Policing unit posted a message about the collision on social media, which said: "The driver fell asleep at the wheel, collided with the central barrier and rolled the car. Luckily no injuries and no one else involved.