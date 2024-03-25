Car museum near Banbury to hold show celebrating history of the Land Rover

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The theme of this year’s show, which takes place on Saturday May 4, and Sunday May 5, is celebrating 30 years of the Range Rover P38.

Alongside the Range Rover P38, hundreds of Defenders, Series 1–3, Discovery’s and Range Rovers from 1948 to the present day will be on display.

Land Rover specialist Dave Barker will be in the arena area of the show, providing live commentary and speaking to owners, club members and enthusiasts about their prized vehicles.

Hundreds of classic Land Rovers will be on display at the Gaydon Land Rover Show in May.

Tom Caren, show manager at the British Motor Museum said: “The Gaydon Land Rover show is one of the biggest days in the calendar for Land Rover fans and families and the only show where you will find the number one pre-production Land Rover ‘HUE 166’ or ‘Huey’.

"It is simply a fantastic day out for all the family with a great atmosphere, displays, live music, parades, and club celebrations”.

The show will also feature live music and activities for children, including a display of miniature Land Rovers where youngsters can show off their own replica vehicles.

Visitors are invited to camp on the grounds for £25 per pitch per night on Friday and Saturday evenings for those wanting to make a weekend of it in a motorhome, tent, or caravan.

Anyone wishing to display their Land Rover can do so for £10, which includes entry to the show for the driver and one passenger for the weekend.