Car and bike group raise over £10,000 for Banbury families over festive period

The Banbury Car and Bike Meet, alongside The Lunchbox Project, charities, and schools, used the £10,500 raised to distribute food parcels to over 650 families in the Banbury area throughout December and January.

Around 21 volunteers from the group spent seven busy days shopping, packing and delivering thousands of food items and toys to bring some festive joy to less fortunate families.

They are also in the process of arranging a day out for a local family deserving some good fortune at The Light cinema, which will include bowling, pool and mini-golf.

Rowan Ridley from the group said: “We owe a special thanks to a few organisations, including St John’s Primary School for allowing us to use their hall to sort and distribute food, LJ Construction, who donated £1,000, and GasWise Plumbing and Heating Services for lending us some vans for a week to make deliveries and donating time and money to help too.

"We would also like to thank every company, family, and individual who made a donation, no matter how big or small! But most importantly to the volunteers, every one of whom gave up their time and in some cases, also donated their money, making sure we were able to achieve our goals!

“Also to the supermarket staff and managers who helped us facilitate everything after our two big bulk orders were cancelled with less than 12 hours notice!”