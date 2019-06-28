Cancer charity supported as Shipston Excelsior FC raises thousands at annual golf day

Shipston Excelsior Football Club raised around £10,500 at its annual golf day to support grassroots football, with £1,500 going to charity Pancreate Cancer Research Fund.

Established over 115 years ago in Shipston-on-Stour, Shipston Excelsior FC is home to teams of a number of ages, from juniors that begin at the age of six up to adults.

Four of the competitors in Shipston Excelsior FC's 2019 golf day

Taylor Wimpey supported the club by donating £500 for the third year running since building work began on their two Shipston sites, Herdwick Gate and Herdwick Fold.

Club chairman Jonny Edwards: “We are extremely grateful for the support that we have received from Taylor Wimpey and we can’t thank them enough for their ongoing support to the club.

"With the help of sponsorships such as this one, we’ve managed to raise a staggering £10,500.

"As we raised so much, the team at Shipston Excelsior FC decided to donate £1,500 of this to Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund, a charity close to the team’s heart.”

Anne Wallace, sales and marketing director at Taylor Wimpey Midlands, added: “We are delighted to again be able to sponsor Shipston Excelsior FC’s golf day with a £500 donation.

"The work we do is a lot more than just building high-quality homes - being able to work with local businesses and organisations that surround our developments means a great deal to us.”