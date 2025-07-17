Cancelled: Banbury's Emergency Services Day called off to ensure services are not stretched over busy period

Banbury’s Emergency Services Day has been cancelled this year to ensure officers from all emergency services teams can dedicate time to their duties during the busy summer period.

The town council, which organises the event alongside Thames Valley Police, has made the difficult decision to cancel the event.

Emergency Services Day was due to take place at Spiceball Park on Saturday, August 30.

However, it was deemed in the best interests of all emergency service teams to prioritise their time and resources to their normal duties over the weekend.

The popular family event typically draws hundreds of families to the park to watch displays and demonstrations from local emergency service teams.

A highlight of last year's event was a big tug-of-war competition between the different services.

A spokesperson for the town council said: “Banbury Town Council is confident the event will return in the future, and in the meantime will offer other opportunities to meet and support local emergency services teams at future 2025 events.”