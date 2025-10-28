Canal locks through the Banbury area have been reopened after the summer drought and low water levels forced closure.

The locks between Claydon Top and Aynho have been closed since late August, leaving narrowboats stranded. Some have made use of the time getting to know the area but others were glad to be able to move from yesterday (Monday).

The canal was closed because of the lowest water levels recorded in 30 years. The locks were closed over a 12-mile stretch from Claydon Top Lock 17 and Little Bourton Lock 27 through to Aynho Weir Lock 33, a distance of 12 miles. It coincided with the introduction of a hosepipe ban.

Rich MacKenzie, who lives with his family and runs his business, Bike and Boat, from his narrowboat, said the padlocks were released at 10am. The final tally for boats going through Claydon was thought to total 58.

This lovely picture of the lock was taken by Rich MacKenzie

“Over 40 boats were waiting at both Aynho and at Claydon Top Lock — not everyone would have made it through, but the top locks opened again today (Tuesday) at 10am. Let's hope the remaining water in the (Claydon) reservoir up there lasts as they've said they may need to close it again,” said Mr MacKenzie on his social media page.

"It warmed my heart seeing all the volunteer lock keepers working so hard and laughing their way through the day yesterday — worth their weight in gold.”

Mr MacKenzie and his family at near Banbury and will re-stock the cupboards and make their pilgrimage to Banbury Cross.

Narrowboat World published the opening warning that it may only last one week if water levels dropped.

It’s reporter, Keith Gudgin said: “(The opening) will be from Claydon Top Lock 17 to Aynho Weir Lock 33 – that includes Banbury – a distance of 12 miles.

“The (Canal and Rivers) Trust tells that it is aiming to have the navigation open for one week in line with published opening times.

“It will be making the most of the remaining reservoir storage to support navigation, but of course water levels could unexpectedly drop.

“If then too low for navigation the waterway would have to close before the week is up.”