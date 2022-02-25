Can you help give Keith Green the farewell he deserves? Banbury family and friends crowdfund for funeral costs

A crowdfunding campaign has been launched to help cover the funeral expenses for Keith Green who was the victim in a fatal stabbing in Banbury on Sunday February 13 (photo of Keith Green from his daughter Shelby Delaney)

Friends of 40-year-old Keith Green have launched a fundraising campaign to help cover the costs of his funeral.

Keith Green was found with a fatal stab wound outside a home on Howard Road in the evening of Sunday February 13. Police have charged two men in connection to the stabbing.

Police charged Mark Meadows, aged 24, of Rees Court, Banbury, and Travis Gorton, age 19, of Well Bank, Hook Norton, each with one count of murder and one count of possession of a knife or sharply pointed article. Meadows and Gorton have both been remanded in custody to appear at Oxford Crown Court for a preliminary hearing on March 11.

These stickers are being sold in memory of Banbury resident Keith Green to help cover the cost of his funeral

A family friend, Taylor Annmaria, has organised a GoFundMe fundraising web page to help the family cover the costs of the funeral.

Taylor said: "Keith Green sadly had his life taken at 40 years young, the prime of his life. We are asking for any help towards his funeral to give him the best send off he deserves. H e was loved by everyone who knew him, especially his children, family and friends. He had a love for bikes, and always had his hands on tools fixing or building something."

You can contribute to memorial funds for Keith Green using the web link here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/6c2erp-keith-green

Another friend Nina Maria has also designed special memorial stickers, which are being sold to help with the memorial fund. The stickers are £2.50 each or three for £5, and all proceeds will go towards the funeral.

Anyone who would like to buy the stickers can contact his daughter, Shelby Delaney or Nina Maria, directly on Facebook via direct message.

Keith's daughter, Shelby, created a memorial page on Facebook for people to share their memories of her dad. You can join and view the memorial page here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1134196310676494/permalink/1134875783941880/

Shelby said: "He was one of a kind. An amazing son, brother, father, grandad and friend. I’m truly heart broken."

One of Keith friends, Ian Cox, posted a tribute on Facebook, which said: "He was was more than a friend. He was family. He was my brother. RIP Keith Green. It's going to take a long time to sink in.