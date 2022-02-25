Can you help give Keith Green the farewell he deserves? Banbury family and friends crowdfund for funeral costs
Tributes are being paid to a Banbury man after he tragically died during a stabbing outside a neighbourhood home.
Friends of 40-year-old Keith Green have launched a fundraising campaign to help cover the costs of his funeral.
Keith Green was found with a fatal stab wound outside a home on Howard Road in the evening of Sunday February 13. Police have charged two men in connection to the stabbing.
Police charged Mark Meadows, aged 24, of Rees Court, Banbury, and Travis Gorton, age 19, of Well Bank, Hook Norton, each with one count of murder and one count of possession of a knife or sharply pointed article. Meadows and Gorton have both been remanded in custody to appear at Oxford Crown Court for a preliminary hearing on March 11.
A family friend, Taylor Annmaria, has organised a GoFundMe fundraising web page to help the family cover the costs of the funeral.
Taylor said: "Keith Green sadly had his life taken at 40 years young, the prime of his life. We are asking for any help towards his funeral to give him the best send off he deserves. H e was loved by everyone who knew him, especially his children, family and friends. He had a love for bikes, and always had his hands on tools fixing or building something."
You can contribute to memorial funds for Keith Green using the web link here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/6c2erp-keith-green
Another friend Nina Maria has also designed special memorial stickers, which are being sold to help with the memorial fund. The stickers are £2.50 each or three for £5, and all proceeds will go towards the funeral.
Anyone who would like to buy the stickers can contact his daughter, Shelby Delaney or Nina Maria, directly on Facebook via direct message.
Keith's daughter, Shelby, created a memorial page on Facebook for people to share their memories of her dad. You can join and view the memorial page here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1134196310676494/permalink/1134875783941880/
Shelby said: "He was one of a kind. An amazing son, brother, father, grandad and friend. I’m truly heart broken."
One of Keith friends, Ian Cox, posted a tribute on Facebook, which said: "He was was more than a friend. He was family. He was my brother. RIP Keith Green. It's going to take a long time to sink in.
"Keith Green - always there for everyone and always had a sense of humour. I remember asking for help to take out an engine to change a gearbox. 'Yes,' he said 'rain, wind and ice.' But two days on the side of the road and boom it lives. That guy had talent, especially when I asked him 'what's this bucket of bolts for?' He smiled and said 'that's just extras you don't need those.' Had to laugh. He's going to be missed."