The new 13,000-square-foot store will open its doors to customers next Monday (April 15).

A team of 25 staff will offer customers boot and rucksack fittings as well as advice on a range of footwear, camping equipment and outdoor clothing.

Store manager Jess Bishop said: “We are delighted and proud to open our new GO Outdoors store in Banbury.

“We have had a fantastic couple of years at GO, as more and more people are reaping the benefits of the outdoors for their physical and mental well-being, and this new store is the outcome of that success.

“We’re looking forward to offering more customers our unbeatable range of outdoor clothing, footwear and equipment, whilst also supporting our local community and offering jobs in Oxfordshire.”

As part of the opening, Banbury customers will receive a 15% discount from April 23 until May 6.