Campaigners call for support as Banbury area village faces losing its only pub

Campaigners trying to save a village pub near Banbury are calling for support at this week’s planning meeting.

Great Bourton’s Save The Bell Inn committee say they are shocked at the recommendation of approval for a plan to give the only pub in the village permission to be turned into a residential home.

The matter is on Thursday’s planning agenda at Cherwell District Council, Castle Quay, Banbury.

Save the Bell spokesman Kate MacAngus said: “It appears the planning officer has voiced her approval of the application to turn the Bell Inn into a dwelling.

The Bell Inn, Great Bourton, at the heart of a campaign by villagers who want it retained as an inn

“This is a huge setback but we are hoping between now and the meeting we can generate more support from councillors and the public, highlighting what a shortsighted and one-sided decision this would be.”

The campaign has suffered challenges and disappointments including having more than 40 campaign posters ripped down or damaged, including replacements within 24-hours of being put up.

“The villagers and campaigners feel the independent viability review (for the council) was extremely biased,” said Ms MacAngus.

There are 239 objections to the application including a number listed by Great Bourton Parish Council. Hook Norton Brewery – which used to run the pub -has supported the plan for change of use.

The Bell as it once was at Christmastime, busy and thriving

In January The Bell was made an Asset of Community Value (ACV) which the village believed would save the pub for them. However Cherwell’s planning report says: “Whilst the building is listed as an ACV, which indicates that the premises/use is of significant value to the community, the full weight of this doesn’t come into effect unless the premises is to be sold and therefore other material considerations outweigh the ACV status.

"Whilst the loss of a village public house is regrettable, in this specific case there is considered to be adequate justification – principally that presented by Hook Norton Brewery – for the change of use of the public house.”

The Save The Bell Committee has urged as many people as possible to go to Thursday’s planning meeting in solidarity with the community.

"The approval recommendation feels completely unjustified and only serves the few rather than the many,” said Ms MacAngus.