Campaign to turn Banbury's RAF Club into social hub for all veterans receives £30,000 donation

The campaign to transform Banbury’s RAFA Club into a welfare and social hub for all servicemen and women has received a donation of £30,000.

Banbury’s RAFA Club members are planning to refurbish their Broad Street premises so that they can accommodate the needs of all veterans.

This includes fitting a new lift, refurbishing the kitchen and converting upstairs rooms into offices and consulting rooms for advice drop-in sessions for veterans.

The plans are now one step closer thanks to a generous donation of £30,000 from the Oxfordshire County Council Councillor Priority Fund.

The funding was secured for the RAFA Club by county councillors Kieron Mallon and Tony Ilott.

Cllr Kieron Mallon, formerly of the Irish Guards, said: “The building desperately needs a lift installed as many veterans can’t tackle the stairs which means some interviews discussing confidential or personal matters have to be conducted in the bar downstairs, sometimes within earshot of others waiting for advice, this can impede the service they receive.”

The club is currently the only dedicated veterans hub and social club for servicemen and women living in North Oxfordshire, south Warwickshire and south Northamptonshire.

It serves as a social centre and place where veterans of all ages can seek advice on a number of issues including health, pensions, housing and mental health.

Cllr Tony Illot Hardwick said: “My father served in the Household Cavalry and I am proud to be of service to our Armed Forces Veterans here in Banbury.”

Banbury’s RAFA Club previously received a donation of almost £5,000 from Banbury's Household Division Association last week to help transform the building.

Chris Adams, president of the Banbury Royal Air Force Association, said: “This boost, following on from the earlier donation of nearly £5,000 from the Guard Association will help us to kick start the next phase of our plans, we desperately need a lift, kitchen and convert upstairs rooms into offices and confidential consulting rooms.

“We can't thank the Cllrs enough for their donations but we need a lot more to achieve our aims and ask other organizations to contact us if they can help.”

For more information about Banbury’s RAFA Club, visit: https://rafabanbury.org.uk/