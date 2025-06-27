Campaign launched to reunite 30-year service plaques from Banbury's JDE coffee factory with families of workers

A woman has made it her mission to reunite hundreds of 30-year service plaques at Banbury's JDE coffee factory with the families of former workers.

Joanne Mobley from Hook Norton felt obliged to act after hearing last week’s news that JDE (Jacobs Douwe Egberts) was proposing to close their Ruscote Avenue site.

Her father had worked at the coffee factory for 40 years, and Joanne initially wanted to save his plaque if the building were to be evacuated.

However, once she started digging, she soon discovered that there were over 600 plaques honouring workers’s 30 years of service displayed at the factory.

She said: “Getting my dad’s plaque back was the start of it, but then I saw a post on Facebook from someone asking what would happen to the plaques.

“I thought I would launch a campaign to spread publicity about getting the plaques back to the families, and it has just snowballed from there.”

This inspired Joanne to set up a Facebook page, which families or former workers looking for a plaque can use to contact her.

Banbury MP Sean Woodcock has written a letter to JDE asking that the plaques be returned to the families of former workers.

Joanne currently has around 200 names for plaques that people would like, and she is relaying these names to staff at JDE.

She said: “When the plaques were created, employees were asked whether they wanted to keep them or display them on a wall.

“Most of them went on the wall, but they do belong to the workers.”

Joanne says many of the people honoured on the plaques have now passed away but their families are keen to keep the plaques as a way of remembering them.

She said: “The families I have spoken with are so grateful, and they want to keep the plaques as a way of keeping their loved ones’ memories alive.

“All of those workers were there for over 30 years, so much of their life was spent at the factory, and it’s a way of honouring that.”

Joanne is currently in discussions with JDE staff about how to reunite the plaques with the families and hopes that will be possible sometime in the near future.

Joanne said: “It’s looking positive, but we still have a long way to go in terms of actually reuniting the plaques with families.”

Banbury MP Sean Woodcock has offered his support to Joanne’s campaign by penning a letter to the head of corporate and government affairs at JDE, Tasmina Hoque.

In the letter, Sean said: “Several constituents have written to me in recent days to raise their concerns that should the closure of JDE in Banbury go ahead, the future of JDE Honours Board Plaques that were awarded to themselves or family members is not clear.

“These plaques were awarded for 30 years continuous service and understandably have great sentimental value to former employees and their family members.

“I am writing today to ask that the wishes of former staff and family members be considered in any decision over the future of these plaques. They are an important part of local history, and I know many former staff members and their families would very much appreciate the opportunity to retain them.”