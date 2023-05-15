A fortnight-long campaign to encourage people from across Oxfordshire to consider becoming foster parents got underway today (Monday May 15).

The National Foster Care fortnight campaign from Oxfordshire County Council will run until Sunday May 28, and celebrates and appreciates the support foster carers provide to children in Oxfordshire.

Foster parents Michelle and William Hunter said: "There are so many reasons to choose Oxfordshire County Council to begin your fostering journey.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The council gave us lots of help, including having access to a social worker and a host of other support services. We feel part of a fostering community, making a positive difference to local children by helping them reach their full potential."

Oxfordshire foster parents Michelle and Will Hunter.

The Oxfordshire couple have fostered two children since they began fostering at the end of last year and have no regrets about their decision, saying fostering has brought much fun, laughter, and purpose into their lives.

Michelle said: "Our advice to anyone thinking of fostering is to take your time to research and really think about it. There are lots of foster carers who would love to answer your questions, offering a realistic perspective of what fostering is like.

"Be reassured that there is lots of support out there for foster carers should you choose to take the plunge like we did. We’ve never looked back."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Councillor Liz Brighouse, Oxfordshire County Council’s cabinet member for children, education, and youth services, said: "Well done to Michelle, Will, and our other 252 Oxfordshire County Council foster carers. Day in and day out, they make an enormous difference to the lives of children who, for various reasons, need to be cared for outside their own family. I am full of admiration and thank these local heroes.

"Our service is not for profit, and we are committed to keeping children and young people near to their birth families, friends, and schools. Our aim is for children to have more stability by placing them locally with our own foster carers. We cannot do that unless we can recruit heroes like Michelle and Will."

Foster parents in Oxfordshire can receive a welcome payment of £1,500, as well as other fees, dedicated social worker support, and access to child care professionals.