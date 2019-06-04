Cameos continue for Comic Connections creator

Glynn Smith, proprietor of Banbury’s Comic Connections in Parson’s Street has made another guest appearance in a legendary comic book.

Following on from his cameo in Judge Dredd, Glynn has now been reborn as a scientist in an issue of the The Immortal Hulk.

Glynn said: “When the writer Al Ewing the writer came here last year I was talking to him about being the Judge Dredd universe and said ‘I’d love to be in other universes’ not thinking that I would.”

Glynn is now hoping to continue his cameos with an appearance in a DC comic sometime in the future.

“Wheels have been set in motion,” he said.