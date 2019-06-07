Calling the wrestling stars of tomorrow

Banbury's New Breed Wrestling Academy are looking for the Hulk Hogans and Undertakers of the future as they launch junior training sessions later this month.

The 90 minute classes are aimed at eight to 12 year olds and will begin at their EP Gym headquarters on the Riverside Business Park on Sunday, June 23 from 4pm.

The academy is the only wrestling specific training camp in the county and junior attendees will learn the basics of wrestling, build confidence, improve strength and stamina, increase body awareness in a trusting, respectful and safe environment with experienced trainers.

Sessions are just £5 per junior with space limited to 30. To find out more or contact the academy visit their Facebook page.