Calling all musicians - Banbury pub starts new monthly folk and acoustic night

The Hare and Hounds in Wardington has started a new monthly folk and acoustic night on the third Thursday of each month for musicians of all styles, ages and abilities.

Landlord Chris Rowley said: “Wardington is blessed with a wonderful local community. From the get go when I took on the pub in I wanted to make The Hare and Hounds a community pub which served the needs of the local people.

"As landlord I have listened carefully to my customers and what they want to see in the pub. Folk and acoustic night was suggested and I couldn’t wait to see this take off.

"No booking is required, just show up and have fun!”

The most recent session saw guitarists, vocalists, a flautist, an accordionist and a bodhrán player as well as a selection of local singer/ songwriters.