Calling all musicians - Banbury pub starts new monthly folk and acoustic night
A pub near Banbury is calling all musicians to get involved in its new monthly folk and acoustic night.
The Hare and Hounds in Wardington is hosting the night on the third Thursday of each month for musicians of all styles, ages and abilities.
Landlord Chris Rowley said: “Wardington is blessed with a wonderful local community. From the get go when I took on the pub in I wanted to make The Hare and Hounds a community pub which served the needs of the local people.
"As landlord I have listened carefully to my customers and what they want to see in the pub. Folk and acoustic night was suggested and I couldn’t wait to see this take off.
"No booking is required, just show up and have fun!”
The most recent session saw guitarists, vocalists, a flautist, an accordionist and a bodhrán player as well as a selection of local singer/ songwriters.
The next event will take place on November 17 from 7.30pm.