Calling all Horse of the Year Show qualifiers - Who from Banburyshire has won a place at this prestigious national show?

We want to hear from anyone from Banburyshire who has qualified for the UK’s biggest national equestrian event – the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS).

We would like to feature any equestrian combinations from north Oxfordshire, south Northamptonshire or south Warwickshire who have won a place at this year’s show at the NEC.

If you have qualified, please get in touch with us so we can follow your progress at the show at the NEC between October 4 - 8.

Please email your details - or the details of the qualifier, which class they are in, the horse and rider's name, where you qualified and if possible a photo of you and your horse at home or in the ring. We will also need a phone number to be able to contact you.

Hundreds of adults and children have qualified for showing classes at the Horse of the Year Show

Is your horse a rescue or a racehorse-to-riding horse, is it very old or does it have an unusual history? If your horse/pony has an interesting story behind it we'd love to know about that too.

HOYS is a five day equestrian extravaganza with the biggest and best in all things to do with the horse. From ridden showing with classes for most of the major breeds to amateur and top professional showjumping, show and working hunters and skilled driving to demonstrations by some of the world’s most amazing horse trainers.