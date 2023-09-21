Calling all Horse of the Year Show qualifiers - Who from Banburyshire has won a place at this prestigious national show?
We would like to feature any equestrian combinations from north Oxfordshire, south Northamptonshire or south Warwickshire who have won a place at this year’s show at the NEC.
If you have qualified, please get in touch with us so we can follow your progress at the show at the NEC between October 4 - 8.
Please email your details - or the details of the qualifier, which class they are in, the horse and rider's name, where you qualified and if possible a photo of you and your horse at home or in the ring. We will also need a phone number to be able to contact you.
Is your horse a rescue or a racehorse-to-riding horse, is it very old or does it have an unusual history? If your horse/pony has an interesting story behind it we'd love to know about that too.
HOYS is a five day equestrian extravaganza with the biggest and best in all things to do with the horse. From ridden showing with classes for most of the major breeds to amateur and top professional showjumping, show and working hunters and skilled driving to demonstrations by some of the world’s most amazing horse trainers.
Add to that the thrill of scurry driving, pony club games and even a heavy horse driving showcase and a huge shopping village, there is something for every member of the family. For details and timetable see hoys.co.uk/
Contact [email protected]