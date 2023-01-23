The coach parking area at Banbury Cross which Cllr Kilsby believes should be better signed to direct visitors to the heart of the town

Banbury town councillor, Steve Kilsby – who runs walking history tours of Banbury - said newcomers and those visiting the town are not helped to find the shops, Library, People’s Park or Old Town.

"The people who need decent, visible signs are those who visit the town. They don’t notice the brown ‘finger posts’ with tiny directions on because they don’t stick out – they blend in to the background,” he said.

Advertisement

"We don’t want big signs that are a monstrosity, but those being dropped off from their coaches at the Cross need to be given easily visible directions to the town’s facilities.

A totem pole of brown 'finger posts' which Cllr Kilsby believes are not visible enough and unhelpful to visitors to Banbury

"And those who have gone to the Castle Quay need to have good signage to direct them to the High Street, Parsons Street, the Old Town and People’s Park.

"Traders lament the closure of shops but not enough is done to direct people to them.”

Advertisement

Mr Kilsby called for a return to an easy-to-read town centre map on the wall of the toilets at the Cross. There is a notice-board with a poster about the Market and a map, but he says the map is too bland and amenities are not easily identified.

He said his priority for signage is Horsefair although Parsons Street also needs a ‘creative solution’ to show people where it leads.

Advertisement

Cllr Kilsby says the current map of Banbury is not adequate to direct visitors to the shops at the heart of the town

"It’s not just visitors. Anybody new to Banbury doesn’t know how to get to public buildings. The Town Hall isn’t obvious and Cherwell District Council is a complete mystery. The JobCentre, now in Castle Quay, is difficult to find if you are a stranger,” he said. “Crown Buildings and the Library could be better signed.”

Advertisement

Mr Kilsby said he would like the town council to be proactive in making the town a welcoming place, letting visitors know what is happening, helping them find out what Banbury has to offer and populating businesses.

"I think we need a team of people to take this on,” he said. “It may need to be councillors but also town traders, maybe BID or the Chamber of Commerce.”

Advertisement

The councils have been asked to comment on Mr Kilsby’s points.

The public toilets at Banbury Cross. Steve Kilsby believes the visitor map, once on the wall, should be replaced

Advertisement

The alleyway, next to Church House, leads to People's Park. Many people would miss this and it should be signed more prominently, says Mr Kilsby