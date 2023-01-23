Call made for better signs to help visitors and newcomers navigate Banbury town centre
A call has gone out for better signs in Banbury town centre to help people navigate their way to its facilities.
Banbury town councillor, Steve Kilsby – who runs walking history tours of Banbury - said newcomers and those visiting the town are not helped to find the shops, Library, People’s Park or Old Town.
"The people who need decent, visible signs are those who visit the town. They don’t notice the brown ‘finger posts’ with tiny directions on because they don’t stick out – they blend in to the background,” he said.
"We don’t want big signs that are a monstrosity, but those being dropped off from their coaches at the Cross need to be given easily visible directions to the town’s facilities.
"And those who have gone to the Castle Quay need to have good signage to direct them to the High Street, Parsons Street, the Old Town and People’s Park.
"Traders lament the closure of shops but not enough is done to direct people to them.”
Mr Kilsby called for a return to an easy-to-read town centre map on the wall of the toilets at the Cross. There is a notice-board with a poster about the Market and a map, but he says the map is too bland and amenities are not easily identified.
He said his priority for signage is Horsefair although Parsons Street also needs a ‘creative solution’ to show people where it leads.
"It’s not just visitors. Anybody new to Banbury doesn’t know how to get to public buildings. The Town Hall isn’t obvious and Cherwell District Council is a complete mystery. The JobCentre, now in Castle Quay, is difficult to find if you are a stranger,” he said. “Crown Buildings and the Library could be better signed.”
Mr Kilsby said he would like the town council to be proactive in making the town a welcoming place, letting visitors know what is happening, helping them find out what Banbury has to offer and populating businesses.
"I think we need a team of people to take this on,” he said. “It may need to be councillors but also town traders, maybe BID or the Chamber of Commerce.”
The councils have been asked to comment on Mr Kilsby’s points.
