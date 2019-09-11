Call goes out to Banbury's dancers

Kaleidoscope Dance School is relaunching its morning stage school for promising performers and dancers and will host two free open days at Sibford School in preparation.

The new Promising Performers and Dancers Programme is suitable for children aged between four and 16-years old, and the open days will be held in Sibford School's main hall on Saturday, September 14 and 21, both between 9.45am and 1.30pm.

Kaleidoscope Dance School

The Saturday stage school programmes are aimed at looking at the whole individual and working with each performer to gain maximum enjoyment and potential.

Due to the young age of the performers the dance school strongly believe in looking after young dancers bodies, with the use of Pilates, Yoga and Physiotherapy techniques.

They have also brought on board a professional. who also works with the Royal Ballet School.

Kaleidoscope will also be running a Healthy Performers Programme, which will look at and support positive well-being, mindfulness and confidence building.

Kaleidoscope Dance School

Katie Walford launched Kaleidoscope Dance Studios in Marlow in 2003 and the school has grown from strength to strength. Kaleidoscope now operates throughout Oxfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Berkshire and Northamptonshire.

They also work with schools, including Sibford School, St John's Priory School and Christopher Rawlins School, in delivering curriculum and extra curriculum performing arts classes, .

All Kaleidoscope students have the opportunity to take weekly classes in various performing art subjects, including, drama, vocal and music studies, street dance and body conditioning.

Once a term, Kaleidoscope performers have the opportunity to visit a local television studios, to study screen acting, body combat and screen skills.

Katie said: "We believe in quality, not quantity."

For more information visit: www.kaleidoscopedancestudios.co.uk/