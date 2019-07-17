Call for entries to one of the best village shows

South Newington is holding its popular Flower and Produce Show next month and there is still time to enter your produce to win a coveted cup.

Taking place on Saturday, August 10 between 1.30pm and 5pm, the South Newington Flower and Produce Show is considered one of the best examples of a traditional village show in the county.

Last year's winner of the 'Monster made from vegetables' category

Categories of flowers, garden produce, home baking and crafts are on display, and are judged against professional standards to find the best in each class akin to the Chelsea Flower Show.

There won’t be any ‘show gardens’ on display like Chelsea but there will be ‘gardens on a plate’ with adult and child categories, which included last year the hotly contested 'Monster made from vegetables' category.

In addition there will be displays of flowers such as sweet peas and dahlias, plus home-made cakes, jams and chutneys and a host of other products all vying for top place.

Entry to each category is just £1.50 and entries must be completed in advance and either handed in to South Newington village hall on Wednesday, August 7 between 6pm and 8pm or emailed to snflowershow@gmail.com between August 1 and August 8 no later than 8pm.

Each entered specimen must then be brought to the marquee on Saturday, August 10 between 8am and 10 am before the tent closes for judging. Entries must be accompanied by an entry card. Entries after 10am cannot be accepted.

Much of the produce will be auctioned off at 4pm so some tasty bargains can be had at this time if you’re lucky.

You can find the list of show categories online www.southnewington.co.uk or in the brochure which is stocked in most local garden centres or is available from a box on the on the bench in front of South Newington church.