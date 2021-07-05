Businesses and other organisations in the Banbury area urged to apply for culture recovery funding

Banbury MP Victoria Prentis

The fund is designed to support organisations as they recover from the pandemic.

Mrs Prentis said: “I am really pleased to see the Government extend the Culture Recovery Fund for a third round. The support package has provided a vital lifeline to many of our much loved sites locally, including The Mill in Banbury and the Heritage Skills Academy in Bicester.

“So far £1.2 billion worth of funding has been allocated to more than 5000 cultural organisations across the country, many recipients of which are based in north Oxfordshire. Over recent weeks I have had the opportunity to visit some of the successful recipients, including Dragonfly Lighting and OYAP Trust to hear see how they have been getting on. The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. I know the funding has gone a long way in supporting their recovery.

“The Chancellor has now announced an additional £300 million of support which is brilliant news. I encourage as many theatres, museums, cinemas and other cultural organisations in my constituency to apply for the next round. Funding will be available to boost some of those who have received support already as well as new applicants.