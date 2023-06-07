News you can trust since 1838
Business owner fined after being caught on CCTV dumping waste illegally in Banbury

A business owner from the south coast has received a fine after he was caught on CCTV dumping waste in Banbury.
By Jack Ingham
Published 7th Jun 2023, 13:44 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 15:07 BST

Cherwell District Council has taken enforcement action against a business owner responsible for dumping waste in the Woodgreen area of Banbury after they were caught on CCTV.

During an interview with the council, the business owner admitted to fly-tipping, not having a waste transfer note, and transporting waste without a waste carrier’s licence. The man has now paid the fixed penalty notices, totalling £540. The council has decided not to name the person or business.

A spokesperson from the council said: "If you are paying someone to remove your waste, it’s essential to make sure they have a waste carrier’s licence.

A business owner has had to pay a fine after being caught fly-tipping in Banbury.A business owner has had to pay a fine after being caught fly-tipping in Banbury.
"If they fly-tip your waste, you can be fined or prosecuted for failing in your duty of care to ensure your waste has been legally disposed of.

"Anyone with information that could help us catch a fly-tipper can call us on 01295 227007."