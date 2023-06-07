A business owner from the south coast has received a fine after he was caught on CCTV dumping waste in Banbury.

Cherwell District Council has taken enforcement action against a business owner responsible for dumping waste in the Woodgreen area of Banbury after they were caught on CCTV.

During an interview with the council, the business owner admitted to fly-tipping, not having a waste transfer note, and transporting waste without a waste carrier’s licence. The man has now paid the fixed penalty notices, totalling £540. The council has decided not to name the person or business.

A spokesperson from the council said: "If you are paying someone to remove your waste, it’s essential to make sure they have a waste carrier’s licence.

"If they fly-tip your waste, you can be fined or prosecuted for failing in your duty of care to ensure your waste has been legally disposed of.