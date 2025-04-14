Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Labour government’s business minister has commented on the closure of Sainsbury’s toilets in Banbury, saying he 'recognises the impact' on customers.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Business Minister Gareth Thomas was responding to a complaint passed on by Banbury MP Sean Woodcock from Sue Leech, a customer from Broughton, who set up a petition asking for the reinstatement of the facilities at the Oxford Road supermarket.

She said many people, including the old, infirm, young and those with special medical needs were being put at a huge disadvantage by not having a lavatory at hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Thomas said: “I am sorry to hear of the closure of the toilet in the local Sainsbury’s store and I recognise the impact this will have on customers.

Sainsbury has refused to back down on the closure of its customer toilets

"In the UK there is no legal requirement for shops to provide toilets for customers. However, larger stores, shopping centres and supermarkets often provide toilet facilities as a courtesy to enhance customer experience.

"The regulations for toilet provision generally apply to public buildings and workplaces, ensuring accessibility and hygiene standards are met.”

He said the disability provisions in the Equality Act 2010 require providers of services and facilities to the public to make ‘reasonable adjustments’ so that disabled people are not placed at a “substantial disadvantage” compared to non-disabled people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The reasonable adjustment duty is an anticipatory duty because it is owed to disabled people in general. This means that government expects people who provide goods, services, and facilities to members of the public, to anticipate the requirements of disabled customers and the adjustments that may have to be made for them.

Subject to that requirement, the decisions about in-store services in supermarkets, including provision of toilets are rightly a matter for individual retailers."

Mr Thomas said that supermarkets with in-store cafes generally need to provide toilet facilities for customers if the cafe has seating for customers to eat and drink on the premises. Sainsbury closed its Banbury cafe and some 200 others in spring 2022.

“The specific requirements can vary depending on the individual local authorities' regulations and the size of the establishment. Smaller cafes or those with limited seating might have different requirements.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Thomas said there is a range of open-source maps available to find toilets including Toilet Map, Changing Places, and the Flush Toilet Finder.

Mrs Leech said: “Sean did send me the reply from the minister and I am not surprised at the response. I just feel that Sainsbury’s is all about profit and has no thought for their customers.

"With other retailers, such as B&Q (who have no reason to) providing toilets for the convenience of their customers, I don't see why Sainsbury’s cant do the same.”

Sainsbury said it had closed its toilets due to ongoing ‘misuse’. Other branch stores to close toilets are in Poole, Bridgenorth, High Wycombe, Stanmore anb Leicestershire. Southampton’s major Sainsbury store was refused consent to close its toilets as it had been a condition of planning permission.

Other supermarkets that do provide customer toilets in Banbury include Lidl, Waitrose, Tesco, Aldi and Morrisons.