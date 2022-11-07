Neil Wild, Chair of Banbury Chamber, Eliza Kwasniewksa, sales assistant of The Rustic Bean and Jasmine Gilhooly, BID Strategist, with BID Advisors Felicity Brain and Terry John Jones

Banbury and District Chamber of Commerce and Banbury Business Improvement District (BID) are inviting the business community to join them in a meeting at The Rustic Bean in Parsons Street, Banbury for the first forum in a series called Making Sense of the Energy Crisis.

The event takes place on Tuesday, November 22 from 5.30pm – 8pm.

Neil Wild, chairman of the Chamber said the two organisations have joined forces to encourage collaboration and offer support to the local business community through unprecedented times, to understand the Government support package, help business shape their practices as they navigate their way through the turbulent months ahead and give all businesses the opportunity to ask any burning questions to the energy industry experts on the day.

The event is open to all local businesses with free places for Banbury Chamber or BID Levy members.

Mr Wild said: “Too often businesses struggle on their own to navigate their way through challenging times. The Banbury Chamber is keen to offer this forum - with others to follow - to create a supportive environment with experts on hand to offer guidance for the short and long term.”

The Chamber and BID say together, they create a strong voice for the business community. They hope the forums will create opportunities for businesses to share their experiences and to be informative, offer support and take the business community’s concerns to local government.

Jasmine Gilhooly, BID Strategist, said: “It is such a fantastic opportunity for BID to work with the Chamber to provide this event. Not only is it important to be collaborative, it will also be a chance for smaller enterprises to share knowledge with larger organisations.

Stacy Parsons owner of The Rustic Bean said he was delighted to provide the premises for the event and to be supportive of the business community.

Tickets can be obtained from https://banburychamberofcommerce.zohosites.eu/energy-crisis-event