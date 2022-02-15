Bunches of flowers and heartfelt message of grief left for victim in fatal Banbury stabbing

Bunches of flowers have been left outside the Howard Road home in Grimsbury as a mark of sympathy and with it a hand-written note lovingly expressing the grief and shock of the man's daughter.

The man, in his 40s, died on Sunday night (February 13) after efforts by paramedics to save him were unsuccessful. Two men, one aged 24 from Banbury and the other aged 19, from Hook Norton, were arrested on suspicion of murder. Both men remain in police custody. The 19-year-old has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Thames Valley Police launched a murder investigation after the victim was found dead at the property in Howard Road, Banbury

A Thames Valley Police officer looks on at the bunches of flowers in tribute left outside the Howard Road home in Grimsbury, Banbury where a man was found fatally stabbed Sunday February 13 (photo by Roseanne Edwards)

Police officers were called by South Central Ambulance Service at 11.46pm Sunday night following reports a man had been stabbed in the rear garden of a house in Howard Road.

Multiple police vehicles could be seen outside the Howard Road home nearly two days later this afternoon (Tuesday February 15,) including a Police Community Support Officer vehicle.

The victim’s next of kin have been made aware and are being supported by specially trained officers.

A Thames Valley Police officer has been stationed near a blue incident tent and camera tripod set up outside the Howard Road home.

Thames Valley Police vehicles and an incident tent set up outside a home in Howard Road, Banbury (photo by Roseanne Edwards)

The investigation into the fatal stabbing remains ongoing. Police believe the victim likely knew offenders involved in the incident.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Superintendent Ailsa Kent, of Thames Valley, said: “My thoughts and the thoughts of Thames Valley Police are with the victim’s family, who are being supported by officers.

“At this early stage of our investigation, our belief is that the victim and offenders are known to each other, and as such, we do not believe there to be a wider threat to the local community, and we have two men in custody.

“There is a scene watch in place in Howard Road and also at Rees Court in Banbury while our investigation continues.

Bunches of flowers have been left outside the Howard Road home in Grimsbury, Banbury where a man was found fatally stabbed Sunday February 13 (photo by Roseanne Edwards)

“These scene-watches are likely to remain in place for a number of days.

“I am appealing to anybody who was in the area of Howard Road last night who believes that they may have witnessed this incident, or who has any information that can assist this investigation to please call Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference number 43220067804.

“You can also report online or call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Camera tripod and incident tent set up outside the Howard Road home where a man was found fatally stabbed in Banbury on Sunday night February 13.