Bulletin: Travel advice for F1 Silverstone traffic

Drivers heading southbound to the Formula 1 British Grand Prix today (Sunday) have been advised to use the M1

This follows a failure of the traffic lights at the A5/A43 Towcester roundabout, which will cause a delay if race traffic approaches the A43 via the A5. Engineers are working to resolve this issue.

Motorists travelling southbound are urged to access Silverstone via Junction 15A of the M1 and then the A43.

If travelling via the A45 and A5 motorists should join the M1 at junction 16 before heading south to junction 15A.

Drivers are urged to check the latest information before they travel and plan ahead.

For the latest updates on traffic, Highways England provides live traffic information via its website, www.trafficengland.com or follow @HighwaysEMIDS on Twitter.