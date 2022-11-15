Building to begin on contentious development site outside a Banbury area village

The pony paddocks on which Hayfield Homes will build 40 eco-homes

Cherwell District Council has now given the green light for the details of the development on the ten-acre site off Berry Hill Road.

The proposal was first designed for 60 homes and Adderbury villagers put up a fierce fight to prevent the greenfield site being built on.

The plan was reduced to 40 homes but this was refused by Cherwell District Council for a number of reasons. A planning inspector overturned this decision because Cherwell could not demonstrate a five-year supply of deliverable housing sites.

A site plan for the Hayfield development of new homes outside Adderbury

This week housebuilder Hayfield, which announced in February that it had purchased the site, with outline planning consent, from a private landowner and promoter Hollins Strategic Land, says it will begin construction before the end of the year.

The company says the £20m development will deliver a range of one, two, three, four and five-bedroom ‘eco’ homes in a variety of designs, and will include 14 affordable properties.

Hayfield Manor, as it will be called, is Hayfield’s fourth in the county following successful schemes in Great Bourton, Southmoor and Stanton Harcourt.

Andy Morris, Managing Director, said: “We are delighted that planning permission has been granted and that we can soon begin construction on a range of homes that will create housing choice as well as new amenity spaces.

“The design and layout has been carefully considered to create a new built environment for the 21st century.”

All of the homes will be fossil-fuel free and installed with PV panels, air source heat pumps, energy-efficient underfloor heating, fibre-optic broadband and an EV charging point.

The company says the layout will be ‘tenure blind’ with no discernible differences between private and affordable homes. Many will have designated parking, private drives and garages and a number of visitor parking spaces will be available.

Included will be several five-bedroom homes, some of which will have a home office over the double garage.

"Construction work is due to start before the end of the year with the first homes available in spring 2023,” the company said in a statement.