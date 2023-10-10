Budding teenage artists and filmmakers invited to free Banbury Saturday club
The weekly club is organised by the National Saturday Club alongside Banbury and Bicester College and is open to 13–16-year-olds of all abilities.
Held at the college, the art and design and film and screen clubs offer young people the chance to build skills, develop their confidence, and meet new people.
The clubs started in October and will continue until March 2024, with a graduation ceremony and summer exhibition where club members will display their work to the public.
Alongside the regular classes led by tutors at the college, the club offers special masterclass events with industry professionals.
The National Saturday Club is a free programme that gives teenagers opportunities to discover pathways to further study and future careers.
For more information on the art and design club visit https://saturday-club.org/club/banbury-and-bicester-college-art-and-design/
For more information on the film and screen club visit https://saturday-club.org/club/banbury-and-bicester-film-screen/